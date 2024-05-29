Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 43,066 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Waters worth $57,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $361,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $206,286,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth $158,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waters by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 419,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after buying an additional 327,389 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $331.84 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $367.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total transaction of $1,446,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

