Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 122,513 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,513 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $56,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $111.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

