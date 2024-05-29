Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $8.18 on Wednesday, hitting $341.03. 913,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $326.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.62. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

