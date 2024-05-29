Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Purchased by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 29,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $680,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HY traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 65,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,941. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HY. StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

