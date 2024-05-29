IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 453.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Trading Up 1.9 %

ICCM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. IceCure Medical has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ICCM shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

IceCure Medical Company Profile

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

