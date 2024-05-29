Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 376.7% in May

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 164,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

