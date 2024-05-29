Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Up 376.7% in May

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a growth of 376.7% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Impala Platinum Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 164,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
