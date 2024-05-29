Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Senior Officer Buys C$130,145.00 in Stock

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Shawn Peters bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,145.00.

Information Services Stock Performance

Information Services stock remained flat at C$26.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The firm has a market cap of C$475.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.08. Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.16.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of C$56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Information Services Co. will post 1.9297857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Information Services from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

