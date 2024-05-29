Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innodata in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innodata’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Innodata’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $370.30 million, a P/E ratio of 214.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innodata

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innodata by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Innodata in the first quarter valued at $8,142,000. Plustick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 359.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 110,978 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

