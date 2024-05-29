Insider Buying: Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) CEO Buys 58,824 Shares of Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 0.7 %

BOW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,066. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

