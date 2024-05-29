Insider Buying: Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) CEO Buys 58,824 Shares of Stock

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Jay Sills bought 58,824 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Bowhead Specialty Stock Down 0.7 %
BOW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,066. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $26.88.
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
