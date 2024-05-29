Insider Buying: Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Purchases 19,259 Shares of Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Christian Easterday acquired 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$19,259.00 ($12,839.33).
Hot Chili Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Hot Chili
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hot Chili
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Hot Chili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hot Chili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.