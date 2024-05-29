Insider Buying: Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Janison Education Group Limited (ASX:JAN – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Bailey-Lord acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$29,900.00 ($19,933.33).

Janison Education Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Janison Education Group Company Profile

Janison Education Group Limited provides online assessment software, assessment products, and assessment services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Assessment and Solutions segments. The Assessment segment provides exam products, exam items, and associated exam services to schools, parents, and teachers.

