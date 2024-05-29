Insider Buying: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Waters Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Waters stock traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $328.08. 156,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.