Insider Buying: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Waters Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Waters stock traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $328.08. 156,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,644. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on WAT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.