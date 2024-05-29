Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells 4,701 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $47,762.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,198,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,172,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,718.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,190.61.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 112,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,106. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EverCommerce

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.