Insider Selling: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) President Sells 8,777 Shares of Stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) President Dale Irwin sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $24,663.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 70,962 shares in the company, valued at $199,403.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dale Irwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of Greenidge Generation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00.

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

NASDAQ GREE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.03. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

About Greenidge Generation

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:GREE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.61% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

