Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total value of $4,039,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,620,907.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $4,303,500.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.20, for a total value of $4,293,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.73, for a total value of $4,270,950.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.84, for a total transaction of $4,152,600.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total transaction of $4,148,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.63, for a total value of $4,179,450.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.45, for a total value of $4,131,750.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $4,125,150.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.27 on Wednesday, reaching $272.10. 12,906,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,530. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.88.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after buying an additional 245,857 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $587,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,373 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

