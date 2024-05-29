Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells 10,294 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SNPS traded down $8.67 on Wednesday, hitting $579.27. 470,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

