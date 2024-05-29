Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells 10,294 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Synopsys Trading Down 1.5 %
SNPS traded down $8.67 on Wednesday, hitting $579.27. 470,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,289. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $559.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.64. The stock has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.87 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.
SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
