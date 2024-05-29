Insider Selling: Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Sells 6,822 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $24,963.34.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,180. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

