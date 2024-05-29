Intech Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,037,000 after acquiring an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 548,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day moving average is $217.95. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.22 and a 1 year high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.39 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.