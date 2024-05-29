Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 16,312 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 807.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Celsius by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,101,696 shares of company stock valued at $136,706,859. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

