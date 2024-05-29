Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pentair by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 188,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PNR shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $85.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

