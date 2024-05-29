Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 93,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Gentex’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

