Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Teleflex by 305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.75.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.8 %

Teleflex stock opened at $204.64 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $262.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $228.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile



Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

