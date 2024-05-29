Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,367 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Commerce Bank raised its stake in RLI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in RLI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in RLI by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Compass Point lifted their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.25.

RLI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RLI stock opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 14.92%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

