Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,526 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $860,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,242.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,715 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $156,030.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,038.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,814. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.