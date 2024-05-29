Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Boston Beer by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $59,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.93.

View Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM opened at $259.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.86 and a 200 day moving average of $321.86.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.