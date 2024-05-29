Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Integrated Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of Integrated Ventures stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.24.
Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative net margin of 498.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,899.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.
