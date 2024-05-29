International Game Technology PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

International Game Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE IGT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

IGT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Game Technology

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.