Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 74 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,846 ($61.89) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,927.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,539.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The stock has a market cap of £7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,665.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,746 ($47.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,145 ($65.71).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.41) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($62.58) to GBX 5,400 ($68.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.63) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,331 ($68.08).

In other news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($64.27) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,326.28). Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

