Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $396.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $401.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $408.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.48, for a total value of $615,485.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,314,301. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

