Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,978. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

