Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the April 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 51,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,978. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

