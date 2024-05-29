Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 326,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 361,648 shares.The stock last traded at $104.66 and had previously closed at $106.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

