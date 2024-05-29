Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 10,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the typical volume of 5,656 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. Comerica has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after buying an additional 676,959 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,343,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,097,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after purchasing an additional 130,997 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in Comerica by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,664,000 after purchasing an additional 865,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comerica by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after buying an additional 984,391 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

