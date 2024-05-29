Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,739,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Stock Performance
Investview stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 344,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
Investview Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Investview
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.