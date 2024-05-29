Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the April 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,739,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Performance

Investview stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 344,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Investview has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

Investview Company Profile

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

