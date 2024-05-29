Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 55,944 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.63. 624,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

