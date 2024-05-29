Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,827,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 208,809 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.89% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $39,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 247,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 857,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 615,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,109,000. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 41,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 71400.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.