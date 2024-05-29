iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Increased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after buying an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,286. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

