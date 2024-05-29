iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.87

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and traded as high as $28.44. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 27,900 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $494.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RING. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,114,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 605,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after acquiring an additional 285,006 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.