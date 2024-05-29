iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Position Trimmed by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,330. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

