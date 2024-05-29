iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,552 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $152.17. 442,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,928. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $159.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.72. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

