iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $119.95

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.95 and last traded at $119.95, with a volume of 22528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.60.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,269,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.