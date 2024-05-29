Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 5,887 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.05. 8,133,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,354,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

