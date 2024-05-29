Isthmus Partners LLC Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.72. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.02.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

