Isthmus Partners LLC Has $13.93 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800,000 shares during the period. Amcor comprises about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $130,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Amcor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,653,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.79. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.