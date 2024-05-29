Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $12.08 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,000. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $378.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

