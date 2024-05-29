Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 5,479 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:SRCE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. 53,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,793. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $56.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

