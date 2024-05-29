Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.11% of MGP Ingredients worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGPI. StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $2,836,678. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.0 %

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 209,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,664. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.