Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 7,408 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,250,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $830,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631,905 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,821,004. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.