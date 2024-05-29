Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

ITRN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.57. 16,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.17. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

