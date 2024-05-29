J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.27

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and traded as low as $43.51. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.17 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter.

J.W. Mays Company Profile

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

