Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of JCYGY stock traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $51.90.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

